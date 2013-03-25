March 25 Headlines

Cyprus reaches tentative bailout deal ()

Berezovsky death remains a mystery ()

Blackstone and Icahn enter Dell bidding ()

Blockbuster rescued by private equity group ()

Pernod Ricard whisky sales fall in China ()

Musharraf returns to Pakistan amid threats ()

Overview

Cyprus, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund reached a tentative agreement that would lead to the shutting down of the country's second largest bank, according to EU officials.

British Police found no evidence of third-party involvement during searches of former Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky's home near London on Sunday, but the tycoon's death remained shrouded in mystery.

Dell Inc appeared to have received competing offers following a $24.4 billion agreement last month under which it would be taken private by its founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake, setting up a tug-of-war for the world's No. 3 PC maker.

Blockbuster's chain of film and computer game rental shops in Britain has been sold to Gordon Brothers Europe for an undisclosed sum, two months after the struggling retailer went into a form of bankruptcy protection.

French drinks maker Pernod Ricard will report an annual decline in Scotch whisky sales in China after years of growth.

Pakistan's former President, Pervez Musharraf, returned home on Sunday after nearly four years of self-imposed exile apparently to contest elections despite the possibility of arrest and death threats from the Taliban.