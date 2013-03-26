March 26 Headlines Schroders agrees to buy Cazenove Capital () Dell kicks off three-horse bid race ()

Regulators approve Facebook IPO payout () Yahoo buys news app Summly from teenager ()

Outgoing Anglo chief reproves investors ()

TNT Express unveils post-UPS strategy ()

Centrica strikes US shale gas deal ()

Overview

Fund manager Schroders Plc is to pay 424 million pounds ($646 million) for smaller rival Cazenove Capital, as it moves to bulk up its private banking arm running money for wealthy clients. Michael Dell is willing to explore the possibility of working with Blackstone Group LP and Carl Icahn regarding alternative offers for Dell

U.S. regulators approved Nasdaq OMX Group's $62 million compensation plan for firms that lost money in Facebook Inc's glitch-ridden market debut.

Yahoo Inc has snapped up mobile news aggregator Summly, founded by 17-year-old Nick D'Aloisio two years ago from his home in London.

Cynthia Carroll, the outgoing chief executive of Anglo American , warned mining industry shareholders to either get out of the sector or adjust their expectations.

Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express said the sale process of its Chinese business is underway and that it is pursuing the sale of its Brazilian arm.

Britain's Centrica Plc signed a long-term deal to import U.S. natural gas at a time when the domestic gas production continues to decline while U.S. output hits record highs.