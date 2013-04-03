April 4 Headlines

Bundesbank launches Deutsche probe

RSA under pressure over audit firm fees

Salz attacks warped top pay at Barclays

British Airways to get 18 Dreamliners

RBS faces second lawsuit on rights issue

Rio Tinto weighs sale of Australian units

Irish regulator sets Elan bid deadline

Overview

The Bundesbank has launched an investigation into claims that Deutsche Bank misvalued credit derivatives that allowed it to hide up to $12 billion in losses.

RSA has come under scrutiny from shareholders after the insurer paid a high level of fees for non-audit work to the company that vets its accounts.

A report following a review of Barclays' culture said the bank should lower pay levels and be more transparent and candid if it is to restore trust.

International Airlines Group said it would buy 18 of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jets for its British Airways arm in a bid to modernise the British carrier's ageing fleet.

A group of shareholders is suing Royal Bank of Scotland and many of its former top executives for as much as 4 billion pounds.

Rio Tinto is considering selling some Australian coal businesses worth about $4.4 billion as it disposes of assets to boost shareholder returns.

The Irish takeover panel has given Royalty Pharma until May 10 to either make a firm bid for Elan or walk away.