April 9 Headlines
Cameron urged to act against Crosby
Merger of two Greek banks suspended
Ericsson to buy Microsoft's internet TV arm
Tesco counts cost of failed US venture
Mitsubishi UFJ buys DB real estate loans
Gol unveils offering for air miles unit
Israel's richest man risks anger over UK move
Overview
MPs from all parties have called on Prime Minister David Cameron
to step in and rid Sir James Crosby of his knighthood and part
of his pension, after a scathing parliamentary report accused
the former HBOS boss of presiding over a "massive failure".
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson will buy
Microsoft's Mediaroom internet TV business, which makes
software used by phone companies to deliver television over the
Internet.
The merger of two of Greece's biggest banks, National Bank of
Greece and Eurobank, has been blocked by international
lenders who fear the merged entity could create a giant lender
with assets of close to 100 percent of national output.
Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco will count
the cost of its failed U.S. venture as it reports a slump in
full-year profits next week.
UnionBanCal, the San Francisco-based unit of Mitsubishi UFJ
acquired a U.S. real estate loans business from
Deutsche Bank, the latest in a series of acquisitions
by the Japanese lender and a string of disposals by the German
bank.
Brazil's struggling airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA
announced an initial public offering of its air miles
unit backed by private equity group General Atlantic in an
attempt to prop up its finances.
Israel's richest man, Idan Ofer, is relocating to London in a
move likely to spark debate over unfettered wealth and
inequality in his country. ()