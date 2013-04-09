April 10 Headlines

Crosby seeks to give up knighthood ()

KPMG resigns as Herbalife auditor ()

FCA launches probe into RBS glitches ()

Fitch downgrades China's credit rating ()

Euro states set to disclose tax details ()

Brussels opens MasterCard antitrust probe ()

Petrobras in venture talks with Batista ()

Overview

James Crosby, the boss of failed lender HBOS, requested to be stripped of his knighthood following a scathing report into the 2008 collapse of the bank he once presided over.

KPMG resigned as auditor to two US companies after accusing a former partner of engaging in insider trading.

Britain's financial watchdog is investigating last year's technology failures at state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland that left 17 million customers without access to their accounts for up to three weeks.

Global ratings agency Fitch cut China's long-term local currency credit rating to A-plus from AA-minus over concerns that the country's rising debt problems will require a government bailout. Austria and Luxembourg are set to ease longstanding bank secrecy rules in a move that will allow other Eurozone member states to access their depositors' account details amid pressure to crack down on tax evasion in Europe.

The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into MasterCard Inc over concerns that some of the credit-card company's interbank fees are anticompetitive.

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras is considering possible business ventures with companies controlled by billionaire Eike Batista.