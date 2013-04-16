April 17 Headlines China approves Glencore and Xstrata deal ()

Credit Suisse faces revolt on pay ()

Italian police freeze 1.8 billion euros of Nomura unit assets ()

IMF deals blow to Osborne plan A ()

Credit Suisse faces tax avoidance inquiry ()

Goldman Sachs earnings beat estimates ()

Dell secures detente with Icahn over deal ()

BlackRock benefits from return to equities ()

EU carbon vote dooms plan for market fix ()

Overview

Chinese regulators approved Glencore's $64 billion merger with Xstrata after the former said it would sell its Las Bambas copper project in Peru.

An influential advisory group has asked investors in Credit Suisse to block the Swiss bank's plan to issue shares for employee bonuses. As they further investigate Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italian police have frozen 1.8 billion euros ($2.36 billion) worth of assets belonging to a unit of Nomura Holdings.

The International Monetary Fund told UK Finance Minister George Osborne to consider pursuing a less severe austerity drive in the face of a weak private sector.

Following widespread raids on the homes of Credit Suisse clients, the bank's employees are being investigated for allegedly helping German citizens avoid taxes.

Goldman Sachs Group reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings, driven by strong debt underwriting, but warned of a weak deals pipeline.

Dell has eased its strained relations with billionaire Carl Icahn - to a certain degree - by allowing the activist investor to communicate freely with other shareholders. BlackRock noted its investors' return to stock markets, as clients withdrew $2.6 billion from bond funds while contributing a net $34 billion into equities in the first quarter.

The European parliament rejected a proposal to prop up prices in Europe - the world's largest carbon market - in a vote on Tuesday, sending it plunging to a new record low.