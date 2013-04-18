April 19 Headlines
Brazil cement maker seeks $5.4 bln via IPO
CVC buys back German metering group
Verizon steps up pressure on Vodafone
Barclays draws line under Diamond era
Morgan Stanley hit by slow trading
Nokia shares slide as revenues disappoint
JPMorgan offices raided in MPS inquiry
Aviva plan to axe 2,000 jobs criticised
New BHP chief to take pay cut
Puma poaches Pandora chief for top job
Overview
Brazil's largest cement company Votorantim Cimentos plans to
raise $5.4 billion through an initial public offering that will
be the world's biggest this year if realised.
Private equity company CVC Capital is buying Ista, a
German metering company it sold to rival Charterhouse
six years ago, for 3.1 billion euros ($4.06 billion).
Verizon Communications is pressuring Vodafone Group
to sell its minority stake in their joint venture,
asserting that the British telecoms company would incur no
significant tax obstacle if it were to do so.
After ousting senior executives Rich Ricci and Tom Kalaris,
Barclays has finally moved on from its Bob Diamond era.
Cost controls helped Morgan Stanley's report a rise in
first-quarter profit, even as revenue was hurt by a slowdown in
trading activity.
First-quarter revenue at Nokia reached its lowest
point in over a decade as the Finnish company sold the least
mobile phones ever during the period.
Probing further into Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
alleged financial malpractice, Italian authorities raided
JPMorgan Chase offices in Milan.
Insurer Aviva has been criticised for its plans to
squeeze redundancy packages for UK workers and 2,000 jobs
worldwide.
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, is cutting the pay of
new Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie in light of the strain the
mining industry is currently under.
German sportswear maker Puma poached its new chief executive
Bjorn Gulden from Danish jewellery maker Pandora.