April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Starbucks seeks fresh US tax breaks

JPMorgan under pressure in Basel spat

Bank of England opens Funding for Lending door to buy-to-let landlords

Permira raises 2.2 billion euros in sign of shrinking buyout industry

BT seeks mobile partner in 4G push

Nespresso's bitter taste of defeat

Overview

Months after Starbucks' tax structure provoked public outcry and political criticism in Britain, the coffee chain has begun campaigning to protect and expand tax breaks on its foreign profits.

Major European companies have criticised JPMorgan Chase , among other U.S. banks, for putting their own interests before those of their clients when it came to new bank capital rules for derivatives sold privately off exchanges.

The Bank of England's revised Funding for Lending Scheme could particularly benefit buy-to-let landlords in another government-backed boost to the British property industry.

Private Equity firm Permira highlighted the shrinking buyout industry when it said it had raised 2.2 billion euros ($2.86 billion) for a new fund; only half of its fundraising target and a fraction of its last haul.

UK telecoms company BT Group has begun looking for a mobile phone partner, a potential sign that it could reunite with O2.

After a 10-month legal battle, a UK High Court ruled that appliance manufacturer Dualit could continue to make coffee-pods that fit Nestle's Nespresso machines -- doing so would not infringe on the latter's patents.