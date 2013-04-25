April 25 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Overview
The Serious Fraud Office has begun a criminal investigation
into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp, the miner which
had also recently faced scrutiny from two internal
investigations into allegations of fraud in Kazakhstan and
Africa.
After it was announced that the UK had avoided a triple-dip
recession, Finance Minister George Osborne said the economy was
"healing", having grown 0.3 percent in the first quarter of
2013.
UK Financial Investments Chief Executive Jim O'Neil
resigned, casting further doubt over how quickly the UK will be
able to reprivatise its bailed-out banks.
Verizon Communications is considering offering
Vodafone $100 billion in cash and stock for its minority
stake in Verizon Wireless as pressure from the U.S. mounts to
negotiate a deal.
U.S. regulators, including the Federal Reserve and Treasury,
have called for alternative interest rate benchmarks to replace
the scandal-hit Libor interbank borrowing rate.
Amazon.com's first-quarter net income declined 37
percent to $82 million despite its gross profit margin
increasing during the period.