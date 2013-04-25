April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Osborne claims UK economy is 'healing'

()

SFO launches criminal probe into ENRC

()

O'Neil exit deals blow to bailed-out banks

()

Verizon eyes $100bn bid for Vodafone's Wireless stake

()

US regulators urge quick Libor replacement

()

Amazon boosts margins even as profit falls

()

Overview

The Serious Fraud Office has begun a criminal investigation into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp, the miner which had also recently faced scrutiny from two internal investigations into allegations of fraud in Kazakhstan and Africa.

After it was announced that the UK had avoided a triple-dip recession, Finance Minister George Osborne said the economy was "healing", having grown 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2013.

UK Financial Investments Chief Executive Jim O'Neil resigned, casting further doubt over how quickly the UK will be able to reprivatise its bailed-out banks.

Verizon Communications is considering offering Vodafone $100 billion in cash and stock for its minority stake in Verizon Wireless as pressure from the U.S. mounts to negotiate a deal.

U.S. regulators, including the Federal Reserve and Treasury, have called for alternative interest rate benchmarks to replace the scandal-hit Libor interbank borrowing rate.

Amazon.com's first-quarter net income declined 37 percent to $82 million despite its gross profit margin increasing during the period.