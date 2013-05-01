April 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

George Osborne warns Bank of England against curbing growth

ENRC faced 11th-hour hitch over listing

UK regulator probes ENRC for potential breaches of takeover rules

BP faces 2,200 lawsuits over Deepwater Horizon disaster

Suspended Quad trader in probe over $1 billion Apple order

UK Coal Operations seeks liquidation after colliery's closure

Overview

British Finance Minister George Osborne warned the Bank of England that its overzealous focus on banking stability could undermine the country's near-term economic recovery.

During Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp's 2007 flotation on the London Stock Exchange, lawyers and auditors found evidence that the company's financial records had been falsified or destroyed, according to people familiar with the matter.

The UK Listings Authority has begun investigating Eurasian Natural Resources Corp for potential violations of takeover rules -- transactions being scrutinised include the miner's purchase of a stake in the Camrose business in 2010.

As individuals, companies and governments race to meet a three-year deadline to raise claims over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, BP Plc now faces 2,200 related lawsuits.

A suspended Quad Capital trader is under U.S. Federal scrutiny for his involvement in a $1 billion rogue trading scandal regarding the unauthorised purchase of Apple Inc shares, according to attorneys involved in the matter.

UK Coal, Britain's largest coal miner, has proposed liquidation to run its surviving mines after a fire at its largest colliery left the company with insufficient cash to meet running costs.