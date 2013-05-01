April 30 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
George Osborne warns Bank of England against curbing growth
ENRC faced 11th-hour hitch over listing
UK regulator probes ENRC for potential breaches of takeover
rules
BP faces 2,200 lawsuits over Deepwater Horizon disaster
Suspended Quad trader in probe over $1 billion Apple order
UK Coal Operations seeks liquidation after colliery's
closure
Overview
British Finance Minister George Osborne warned the Bank of
England that its overzealous focus on banking stability could
undermine the country's near-term economic recovery.
During Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp's
2007 flotation on the London Stock Exchange, lawyers
and auditors found evidence that the company's financial records
had been falsified or destroyed, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The UK Listings Authority has begun investigating Eurasian
Natural Resources Corp for potential violations of
takeover rules -- transactions being scrutinised include the
miner's purchase of a stake in the Camrose business in 2010.
As individuals, companies and governments race to meet a
three-year deadline to raise claims over the 2010 Deepwater
Horizon oil spill, BP Plc now faces 2,200 related
lawsuits.
A suspended Quad Capital trader is under U.S. Federal
scrutiny for his involvement in a $1 billion rogue trading
scandal regarding the unauthorised purchase of Apple Inc
shares, according to attorneys involved in the matter.
UK Coal, Britain's largest coal miner, has proposed
liquidation to run its surviving mines after a fire at its
largest colliery left the company with insufficient cash to meet
running costs.