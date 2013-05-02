May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Standard Chartered chairman to step down from Experian

()

Apple avoids potential $9 billion tax bill

()

Investors fret over Accor's outlook after chief's eviction

()

Shell-backed Iraqi $17 bln gas project gets under way

()

Goldman Sachs criticised over $3 bln Malaysia bond deal

()

Buffett pays $2 bln for control of Israeli group

()

Overview

Experian Plc founder and Chairman John Peace has announced plans to resign, amid mounting pressure from shareholders who think Peace - also chairman of Burberry Group and Standard Chartered - is shouldering too much responsibility.

Apple will avoid a potential $9 billion tax bill by paying its shareholders using cash from its $17 billion blockbuster bond issue, instead of bringing back cash from abroad.

Investors are fretting over Accor's future after its board said the decision to oust Chief Executive and Chairman Denis Hennequin last week did not stem from any disagreement over the company's strategy.

A Royal Dutch Shell-backed natural gas project in Iraq -- worth $17 billion -- began operations on Wednesday, signalling the country's post-conflict recovery.

Goldman Sachs Group is being criticised for potential profits reaped over a $3 billion bond deal for a Malaysian government fund before this week's national elections.

Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is buying the remaining 20 percent outside stake in the Israel-based International Metalworking Cos for $2 billion.