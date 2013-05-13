May 13 (Reuters) -
Headlines
Bloomberg alerted to access issue in 2011
Bischoff to take his leave from Lloyds
Dual-track Libor replacement lined up
Aviva push into rented housing is 'sea-change'
Top hedge funds bet on Greek banks
Esure hit by fallout over ex-HBOS director
Overview
Despite being aware in 2011 of the privacy issue concerning
its major clients, Bloomberg failed to take action until Goldman
Sach Group Inc's complaint that reporters kept track of
its partners using private terminal data.
Win Bischoff is stepping down as chairman of British
state-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc after overseeing
major restructuring and a return to profitability at the bank.
A dual-track system, including survey-based lending rates
along with transaction-linked indexes, is likely to replace
scandal-hit London interbank lending rate Libor as soon as next
year.
British insurer Aviva Plc could buy thousands of
homes in London and the southeast of England to use as rented
properties in a deal with social housing provider A2Dominion.
Expecting huge potential returns, some of the world's
leading hedge funds are investing heavily in the Greek banking
sector, even as the country continues to struggle with deep
public spending cuts.
British insurer Esure Group Plc has been accused of
failing to specify, during its recent London Stock market
launch, the role of one of its directors in lender HBOS before
its collapse.