May 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bloomberg users' messages leaked online

Glass Lewis hits out at Goldman pay plan

Cameron to rush out draft bill on EU vote

Watchdog probes 1 mln US swap contracts

Bank recruitment runs into red-faced factor

Petrobras bond sale sets record

Overview

More than ten thousand private messages between traders using Bloomberg's financial terminal have leaked online, even as it struggles to pacify its clients' privacy concerns.

Glass Lewis, a prominent investor advisory firm, has recommended shareholders of Goldman Sachs Group Inc to vote against its executive compensation plan and the re-election of James Johnson, head of the board's compensation committee.

Prime Minister David Cameron will unveil a draft bill on Tuesday for an European Union referendum in a bid to defuse bitterness among conservatives over his strategy on Britain's European Union membership.

The legitimacy of more than one million energy and metals transactions by traders over the past two years have been put under scrutiny by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

A YouGov survey of more than 1,000 students found that more than a quarter of them would be too embarrassed to admit to their friends that they were taking up a job in banking, emphasising the failure of banks to win over public opinion post the financial crisis.

Brazil's state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA sold $11 billion of global debt on Monday in the largest corporate bond sale from an emerging market on record.