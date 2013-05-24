May 24 Headlines

ENRC says hackers may have stolen data

Spain's banks face 10 bln euros more provisions

Google faces fresh inquiry from FTC

EasyJet to buy Gatwick slots from Flybe

MI5 faces inquiry into intelligence on suspects

UK gas supply six hours from running out in March

Overview

Data on ENRC may have been stolen after a computer hacking attack and a domestic burglary, the miner said.

Banks in Spain will have to set aside up to 10 billion euros to cover loans that borrowers will find difficult to repay.

Google is facing yet another anti-trust probe with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission having launched an informal inquiry into the company's display advertising business.

EasyJet will buy take-off and landing slots held by Flybe at Gatwick for 20 million pounds.

Britain's domestic security service MI5 is facing questions over what it knew about the men suspected of killing a British soldier in Woolwich on Wednesday.

Britain came close to running out of natural gas in March with only six hours worth of supply left in storage, a senior energy official said.