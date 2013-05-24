May 24 Headlines
ENRC says hackers may have stolen data
Spain's banks face 10 bln euros more provisions
Google faces fresh inquiry from FTC
EasyJet to buy Gatwick slots from Flybe
MI5 faces inquiry into intelligence on suspects
UK gas supply six hours from running out in March
Overview
Data on ENRC may have been stolen after a computer
hacking attack and a domestic burglary, the miner said.
Banks in Spain will have to set aside up to 10 billion euros
to cover loans that borrowers will find difficult to repay.
Google is facing yet another anti-trust probe with
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission having launched an informal
inquiry into the company's display advertising business.
EasyJet will buy take-off and landing slots held by
Flybe at Gatwick for 20 million pounds.
Britain's domestic security service MI5 is facing questions
over what it knew about the men suspected of killing a British
soldier in Woolwich on Wednesday.
Britain came close to running out of natural gas in March
with only six hours worth of supply left in storage, a senior
energy official said.