BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Berkshire spends $5.6 bln on NV Energy
()
Empire State Building gets REIT and IPO go ahead
()
Osborne closes 900-mln-stg tax loophole and slams utility companies
()
Gavin O'Reilly returns to corporate life as head of The Agency
()
Shuanghui agrees $4.7 bln deal for Smithfield Foods
()
SEC fines Nasdaq $10 mln over Facebook failure
()
Overview
Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to pay $5.6 billion for NV Energy Inc, the electric utility serving Las Vegas and its power-hungry casinos, saying the deal would help in the development of Nevada's renewable energy resources.
Investors of the group that controls the Empire State Building have approved a plan to take the New York skyscraper public for $1 billion.
Britain's finance ministry closed down a 900 million-pound tax loophole on Wednesday by blocking gas and electricity distribution companies from claiming capital allowances off their tax bills against costs dating back decades.
Gavin O'Reilly, who was ousted as chief executive of Independent News & Media last year, has been appointed as head of The Agency Group, a booking agency for stars such as De La Soul and Dolly Parton.
China's Shuanghui Group has agreed to buy Smithfield Foods Inc for around $4.7 billion in cash, in what will be the largest Chinese takeover of a U.S. company if completed.
Nasdaq OMX on Wednesday agreed to pay $10 million, the largest penalty ever levied against a stock exchange, to settle civil charges stemming from mistakes during the launch of Facebook Inc's $16 billion initial public offering last year.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.