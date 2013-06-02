June 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Telefonica eyes sale of O2 Ireland operation to cut debt
()
Investors square off in battle over subprime mortgages
()
Vodafone to boost UK capex by 50 percent
()
China blocks MasterCard processing renminbi transactions
()
ENRC founders request extension on deadline to submit
takeover ()
Co-op weighs up banking arm rescue plan
()
Overview
Debt-weary Telefonica SA is considering the
potential sale of its O2 Ireland mobile operator after receiving
"expressions of interest" from suitors including Hutchison
Whampoa, the Hong Kong-based owner of rival mobile
business Three.
The New York state supreme court will on Monday hear
arguments from some of the largest American financial
institutions -- including Bank of America and AIG
-- as they battle it out over subprime mortgages.
Telecoms group Vodafone is planning to hike up its
UK capital expenditure by more than 50 percent to almost 1
billion pounds ($1.52 billion) this year.
Less than a year after the World Trade Organisation raised
concerns over Beijing discriminating against foreign card
companies, a document shows that the Chinese central bank has
blocked MasterCard from processing credit card
transactions in renminbi.
The billionaire founders of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp
have requested more time to submit a formal takeover
bid for the Kazakh miner, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Britain's Co-operative Group is cooking up a plan to raise
capital at its banking arm that might involve slashing the
coupon paid to the bank's junior bondholders.