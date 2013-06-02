June 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Telefonica eyes sale of O2 Ireland operation to cut debt

Investors square off in battle over subprime mortgages

Vodafone to boost UK capex by 50 percent

China blocks MasterCard processing renminbi transactions

ENRC founders request extension on deadline to submit takeover ()

Co-op weighs up banking arm rescue plan

Overview

Debt-weary Telefonica SA is considering the potential sale of its O2 Ireland mobile operator after receiving "expressions of interest" from suitors including Hutchison Whampoa, the Hong Kong-based owner of rival mobile business Three.

The New York state supreme court will on Monday hear arguments from some of the largest American financial institutions -- including Bank of America and AIG -- as they battle it out over subprime mortgages.

Telecoms group Vodafone is planning to hike up its UK capital expenditure by more than 50 percent to almost 1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) this year.

Less than a year after the World Trade Organisation raised concerns over Beijing discriminating against foreign card companies, a document shows that the Chinese central bank has blocked MasterCard from processing credit card transactions in renminbi.

The billionaire founders of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp have requested more time to submit a formal takeover bid for the Kazakh miner, according to people familiar with the matter.

Britain's Co-operative Group is cooking up a plan to raise capital at its banking arm that might involve slashing the coupon paid to the bank's junior bondholders.