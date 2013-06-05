June 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Apple faces U.S. import ban over patents

()

IBM and Salesforce strike cloud computing deals

()

HSBC accused of ignoring U.S. foreclosure law

()

Banking Commission draft contains option for RBS split

()

ENRC faces backlash over bribery and corruption allegations

()

Incoming Hermes chief Axel Dumas rounds on LVMH

()

Overview

A trade body slapped an import ban on certain Apple Inc products in the United States after ruling that the Silicon Valley giant had infringed patents owned by Samsung Electronics.

Technology companies International Business Machines and Salesforce.com Inc on Tuesday made cloud computing acquisitions worth a combined $4.5 billion, underscoring an industry shift towards cloud computing.

HSBC Holdings Plc is being sued by the state of New York for allegedly failing to initiate settlement talks with hundreds of struggling homeowners.

A draft report on banking standards shows that splitting the Royal Bank of Scotland into a "good bank" and a "bad bank" -- which will hold RBS's toxic assets -- has been suggested as an option.

As many as half of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp's minority shareholders are expected to vote against some of the resolutions at the miner's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Luxury brand Hermes International SCA's soon-to-be chief executive, Axel Dumas, vowed to protect the company's independence from larger rival LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's "neither desired nor desirable" shareholding in Hermes.