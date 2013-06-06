June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

London should hand Libor supervision to EU, says Brussels

IMF admits to errors in international bailout of Greece

P&G chief AG Lafley promotes four executives to head major units

McClendon targets 1 bln funds for new group

Man Group shares tumble after steep losses by flagship AHL fund

Overview

The European Commission is going to suggest stripping London of its control over the scandal-hit Libor lending rate and propose handing over supervision to the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority.

The International Monetary Fund said its projections for the Greek economy had been too optimistic during the 2010 bailout, and that debt restructuring should have taken place earlier.

Procter & Gamble, the world's largest household products maker, promoted four executives to head major units, making them the key contenders to replace Chief Executive AG Lafley.

Ousted Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is trying to raise $1 billion in capital through private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds for his new company, American Energy Partners.

Man Group, the computer-driven hedge fund, reported steep losses at its flagship "black box" fund AHL, sending its shares down as much as 15 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.