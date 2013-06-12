BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Dimon pledges to fight Whale suits
()
Google buys mapping app for $1 bln
()
Tech groups urge US to ease security gag
()
Investors vent fury at Facebook meeting
()
IAG paves way for first dividend
()
Prada to focus on cost control as sales and profit growth slows
()
Overview
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon hit back against allegations that the bank's executives misled shareholders last year during its unfolding London Whale derivatives loss.
Google Inc on Tuesday bought mapping app Waze for $1 billion, to safeguard its lead in one of the most crucial aspects of smartphone usage.
Google Inc and Facebook Inc have requested that the U.S. government ease up on regulation preventing Internet companies from disclosing how many national security requests they receive for users' data.
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced a barrage of criticism from investors who were disappointed with the social network's slumping stock price at its first annual general meeting on Tuesday.
International Consolidated Airlines Group on Tuesday reached an agreement with trustees to its pension schemes that, it said, would allow British Airways to move to normal dividend payments over time.
Milanese luxury brand Prada SpA reported slow first-quarter profit and sales, hurt by a clampdown on luxury gifts in China and lower European consumer spending.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.