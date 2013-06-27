June 28 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Iran, Russia and China prop up Assad economy
()
Greece faces collapse of second key privatisation
()
Church of England backs RBS branches plan
()
Vekselberg's sights on Schmolz+Bickenbach
()
CVC attracts pledges of 14 bln euros in six months
()
UK industry closes on Mittelstand
()
Overview
President Bashar al-Assad's regime is enlisting the help of
Iran, Russia and China to bypass western sanctions by doing
business in rials, roubles and renminbi, Syria's senior
economics minister has said.
Conflicting interests between opposing business groups
threaten to unravel the sale of Greek gambling company OPAP
, the head of the country's privatization agency said
on Thursday.
The Church Commissioners, an endowment fund of the Church of
England, has agreed to join a consortium formed by Lord Davies,
the former Standard Chartered chairman, to take control
of hundreds of Royal Bank of Scotland branches.
Shareholders in Schmolz+Bickenbach AG will decide
at their annual meeting on Friday whether or not to let
billionaire Russian Tycoon Viktor Vekselberg build his stake in
the struggling Swiss-German steel company.
Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, owner of
the Formula One car racing franchise, has outpaced competitors
by securing pledges of more than 14 billion euros ($18.20
billion) from investors in just six months at a time when most
of its peers are struggling to raise funds.
UK'S medium-sized companies are closing the gap in revenue
growth with their German counterparts, according to research by
GE Capital.