July 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Senior London banker arrested in tax fraud probe
Drive to curb fund managers' bonuses blocked by MEPs
Lloyd's of London chief resigns
Rupert Murdoch dismisses hacking as 'next to nothing'
Co-op to probe failings at bank
Dell directors ask founder to increase buyout offer
Interviews start for top job at RBS
Overview
A 63-year-old senior London banker suspected of tax fraud
related to a personal tax return was arrested on Wednesday by HM
Revenue & Customs.
The European Parliament narrowly voted against extending the
European Union cap on bonuses beyond the banking sector to
retail fund managers' pay.
Richard Ward, the chief executive of insurance market
Lloyd's of London, is set to step down from the role at the end
of the year.
Rupert Murdoch has brushed aside investigations into phone
hacking as the "biggest inquiry ever over next to nothing,"
according to recordings of an address to Sun journalists
broadcast on Channel 4 news.
The Co-operative Group is set to appoint a senior figure
from business or legal circles in the coming days to head an
investigation into the mistakes that led to a 1.5 billion pound
capital shortfall at its banking arm.
A special board committee overseeing PC maker Dell Inc's
planned $24.4 billion buyout has asked founder Michael
Dell to improve his offer.
Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Philip Hampton has
drawn up a shortlist of four or five names and has kicked off
the process of interviewing candidates to replace Stephen Hester
as the bank's Chief Executive.