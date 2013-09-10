Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK IN TOKYO ANTI-BRIBERY PROBE
()
INTERDEALER BROKER ICAP CLOSES IN ON SETTLEMENT OVER LIBOR
CLAIMS
()
VERIZON SET FOR BLOCKBUSTER BOND SALE
()
REPSOL CONSULTS BANKS OVER 4.4 BLN EUROS GAS NATURAL STAKE
()
TWITTER MAKES ITS LARGEST ACQUISITION
()
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG is under scrutiny from Japan's
securities market watchdog over concerns that its employees
breached Japan's anti-bribery regulations by providing corporate
entertainment to pension fund executives.
ICAP is nearing a settlement with U.S and British
regulators over allegations that it manipulated the Libor
benchmark interest rates that would see the UK interdealer
broker pay a fraction of the fines given to banks over the
scandal.
Verizon plans to sell a combination of fixed and
floating-rate debt across maturities ranging from three to 30
years as part of its $130 billion acquisition of Verizon
Wireless, according to a company filing with regulators.
Spanish energy company Repsol has consulted
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank on the possible
sale of its $6 billion stake in utility Gas Natural.
Twitter has bought mobile advertising company MoPub in its
largest acquisition to date, in a deal worth 16 million shares
in Twitter.