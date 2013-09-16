Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

Carmaker Chrysler intends to file for its initial public offering this week after majority owner Fiat and the healthcare trust that owns the rest of the U.S. company failed to agree a market price in a long-running dispute.

Cooper Tire & Rubber's $2.5 billion deal to sell itself to India's Apollo Tyres met a roadblock after an arbitrator on Friday pointed out that the deal had been agreed without the consent of workers at two U.S. plants.

Vodafone is looking at acquisitions in India for when changes to merger rules there allow a shake-up in the country's fragmented telecoms market, the UK-based network provider's chief executive in India has said.

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific has gotten caught up in an increasingly public battle with Qantas Airways and China Eastern Airlines about plans to launch a low-cost airline in the Chinese territory.

Former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond has criticised regulators' lack of progress in finding ways to safely wind down failing financial giants.