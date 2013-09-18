Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
DIMON MEMO OUTLINES SIMPLIFIED JPMORGAN STRUCTURE
VW TARGETS NEW RICH WITH PLAN TO BUILD LUXURY CARS IN BRAZIL
BOEING SWOOPS CLOSER TO CAPTURING SOUTH KOREA FIGHTER
CONTRACT
TESLA MOVES AHEAD FROM GOOGLE IN RACE TO BUILD SELF-DRIVING
CARS
EA PICKS SPORTS UNIT HEAD AS NEW CHIEF
Overview
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told
staff in a memo on Tuesday that getting rid of non-core business
units, especially those with legal or regulatory risks, was
currently a "key initiative" in simplifying the bank's
structure.
German automaker Volkswagen said it was going to
invest about 150 million euros ($200.23 million) in Brazil by
2015, targeting the nation's increasingly affluent consumers
with plans to build its luxury Audi cars there.
A South Korean official said Boeing's F-15 Silent
Eagle was the only aircraft with a low enough price-tag to make
it eligible to win the country's largest-ever defence import
programme, its 8.3 trillion won ($7.66 billion) fighter jet
tender.
Tesla's billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk said
the electric carmaker was joining the bandwagon to building cars
that can drive themselves.
Electronic Arts, the video games publisher that made
Fifa Soccer and Madden NFL, has named the head of its sports
unit, Andrew Wilson, as its new chief executive, replacing John
Riccitiello who stepped down in March.