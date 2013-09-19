Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

JPMorgan braced for action over 'whale'

SEC rules U.S. groups must disclose pay data

ORACLE NAVIGATES CHOPPY EARNINGS OUTLOOK

'BEANIE BABIES' OWNER PLEADS GUILTY TO TAX EVASION

GRAND THEFT AUTO STEALS CALL OF DUTY RECORD

JPMorgan Chase will on Thursday be accused of failing to provide accurate and timely information on the London whale trading debacle to regulators, investors and its board. The actions of a particular London-based executive are likely to receive the most serious scrutiny, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that public listed companies in the United States will be made to disclose the pay gap between their ordinary employees and chief executives.

Oracle on Wednesday warned of a gloomy financial forecast, blaming continued weakness in global IT demand -- shares of the world's third largest software maker fell 3 percent on the news.

Billionaire Ty Warner, creator of "Beanie Babies" stuffed toys, will plead guilty to evading US taxes and pay a $53 million civil fine.

Take-Two Interactive Software's Grand Theft Auto V video game generated sales of more than $800 million, breaking the sales record set last year by Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty and becoming the fastest-grossing entertainment franchise in the world.