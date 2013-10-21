BRIEF-Realpage to acquire Lease Rent Options, LRO
* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash
Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MORTGAGE WATCHDOG SEEKS $6 BLN FROM BOFA
()
OPINION DIVIDED ON JPMORGAN SETTLEMENT
()
ALCOA ATTACKS 'SHORT-SIGHTED AND MISGUIDED' LME
()
AT&T SELLS CELL TOWERS FOR $4.9 BLN
()
TERRA FIRMA TO LAUNCH 1 BLN STG FLOAT OF INFINIS
()
Overview
U.S. housing regulators are looking to fine Bank of America more than $6 billion for its role in misleading mortgage agencies during the housing boom, compared with the $4 billion to be paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Opinions are divided in the U.S. regarding the $13 billion settlement JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay to state and federal authorities.
Aluminum producer Alcoa has attacked the London Metal Exchange as "short-sighted and misguided" and called on the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to intervene in a row about metals warehousing.
AT&T said it would lease the rights to about 9,100 of its wireless network towers to Crown Castle International and sell another 600 towers to the tower operator for about $4.9 billion.
Terra Firma, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is set to launch a 1 billion pound ($1.62 billion) float of Infinis, a British wind power company, on Monday in a comeback signal to prospective new investors.
* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash
NEW YORK, Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: