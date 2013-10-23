Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
LSE JOINS RACE FOR $60 BLN ALIBABA LISTING
()
JPMORGAN NEARS $6BN SETTLEMENT WITH INVESTORS
()
RABOBANK FACES NEAR-$1 BLN LIBOR FINE
()
TCI FANS FLAMES OVER ROYAL MAIL PRICE
()
EBAY BUYS SAME-DAY COURIER SERVICE
()
Overview
Alibaba, China's No. 1 e-commerce firm, is considering listing on the London Stock Exchange after failing to convince Hong Kong regulators of the merits of its corporate governance concerns.
JPMorgan Chase could face a $6 billion fine from institutional investors to settle claims that it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter.
Rabobank could face a near $1 billion fine from British and U.S. regulators looking to settle allegations that the Dutch lender helped manipulate benchmark interbank lending rates, three people familiar with the matter said.
A hedge fund with a reputation for aggressive campaigning to boost company performance has bought a 5 percent stake in the recently listed Royal Mail.
E-commerce company eBay said it would buy Shutl, a London-based same-day courier service, in order to take more control of product deliveries.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.