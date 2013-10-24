Oct 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
U.S. JURY RULES AGAINST BANK OF AMERICA IN MORTGAGE TRIAL
U.S. TASK FORCE PROBES NINE BANKS ON MORTGAGE-BACKED
SECURITIES
AMERICAN REALTY BUYS COLE REAL ESTATE FOR $11.2 BLN
GSK CHINA SALES PLUMMET 60 PCT SINCE SCANDAL
PINTEREST VALUE LEAPS 52 PCT TO $3.8 BLN
Overview
A jury found Bank of America liable for fraud on
Wednesday over selling defective home loans to two
government-backed mortgage companies, delivering the U.S.
government a major win on a financial crisis case.
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a probe into the
mortgage-backed securities sales of at least nine banks as part
of an effort by the task force that slapped JPMorgan Chase
with a $13 billion fine, people familiar with the matter
say.
American Realty Capital Properties said it would
pay $11.2 billion for Cole Real Estate Investments, creating the
largest net-leased real estate investment trust in the United
States.
GlaxoSmithKline's third-quarter drug sales in China
plunged 61 percent following a high-profile bribery probe
launched by Beijing into Britain's biggest drugmaker's alleged
business practices.
The value of San Francisco-based Pinterest rose by over 50
percent to $3.8 billion after the online scrapbook raised $225
million in equity funding.