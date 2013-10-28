Oct 28 The following are the top stories in the
FED PROBES BANKS' EXPOSURE TO MORTGAGE VEHICLES
BANK OF ENGLAND TO PROBE CO-OP BANK'S WOES
ALIBABA RETREAT SPURS CALLS FOR HK LISTING DEBATE
Tyremaker Titan changes track on Europe plants
TATA'S JLR UNIT TARGETS ULTRA-RICH
The New York Fed is examining banks' exposure to a type of
mortgage investment vehicle that is vulnerable to a sharp rise
in interest rates, underscoring regulators' growing concerns
about the rapid expansion of mortgage real estate investment
trusts.
The Bank of England is planning to launch an internal probe
into what led mutually-owned Co-operative Group to
the 1.5 billion pound ($2.42 billion) capital shortfall that
tipped it into the hands of a group of bondholders, including
U.S. hedge funds Aurelius Capital and Silver Point Capital.
After China's largest e-commerce company Alibaba abandoned
plans for a more than $60 billion float in Hong Kong, the city's
financial secretary has backed calls for the need to change
local listing rules.
U.S. tyre company Titan International is hoping to
almost double the size of its European business in a bet on the
continent's rebounding economy.
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is set to
build its largest and most expensive Range Rover, hoping to
continue strong sales growth in emerging markets.