Headlines
RBS SUSPENDS TWO FOREX TRADERS
()
WELLS FARGO STRIKES DEAL ON BAD MORTGAGES
()
AIG COMPLETES BUYBACK AS PROFITS IMPROVE
()
SONY WARNS ON PROFITS AFTER FAILING TO REVERSE FORTUNES
()
Overview
The Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended two traders
in its foreign exchange division amid global investigations into
the possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex
market, sources said.
Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has
settled claims with the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency over
bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the financial crisis,
according to sources.
Insurer American International Group said it had
completed its first share buyback since its $182 billion
government bailout during the financial crisis.
Japanese consumer electronics company Sony on
Friday morning slashed its full-year profit forecast by 26
percent, hit by weakness in its struggling TV operation.