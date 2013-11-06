Nov 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tesla share surge runs out of power

Acer chairman and CEO steps down

21st Century Fox profits hit by sports channel launch

Africa money transfer service wins injunction against Barclays

Oil majors under pressure to curb spending

Encana cuts jobs, dividend and investment

Deutsche Bank chief named in legal probe

Overview

Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc reported third-quarter deliveries of its Model S below analysts' expectations, pushing shares down more than 12 percent in after-the-bell trade on Tuesday.

JT Wang, chairman and chief executive of Taiwan's Acer , said he would step down as a continuing decline in global demand for PCs pushed the computer maker into further losses.

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc reported quarterly earnings below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, hurt by investments in new sports channel and a weaker performance from its movie studio.

Dahabshiil, Africa's biggest money transfer company, has won an injunction to stop Barclays Plc closing its account until the conclusion of a full trial, expected next year.

Big global oil companies are under pressure from investors to curb their vast capital spending programmes and return more cash to shareholders.

Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Tuesday it would cut capital spending, workforce and dividends as it looks to shift to oil production to bolster its finances.

Deutsche Bank's co-CEO Jürgen Fitschen was named on Monday as a suspect in a investigation into falsifying evidence, as a decade-long civil suit brought by the media empire Kirch Group continues to cast a shadow over the lender.