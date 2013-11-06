Nov 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Tesla share surge runs out of power
Acer chairman and CEO steps down
21st Century Fox profits hit by sports channel launch
Africa money transfer service wins injunction against
Barclays
Oil majors under pressure to curb spending
Encana cuts jobs, dividend and investment
Deutsche Bank chief named in legal probe
Overview
Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc reported
third-quarter deliveries of its Model S below analysts'
expectations, pushing shares down more than 12 percent in
after-the-bell trade on Tuesday.
JT Wang, chairman and chief executive of Taiwan's Acer
, said he would step down as a continuing decline in
global demand for PCs pushed the computer maker into further
losses.
Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc reported
quarterly earnings below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, hurt by
investments in new sports channel and a weaker performance from
its movie studio.
Dahabshiil, Africa's biggest money transfer company, has won
an injunction to stop Barclays Plc closing its account
until the conclusion of a full trial, expected next year.
Big global oil companies are under pressure from investors
to curb their vast capital spending programmes and return more
cash to shareholders.
Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer,
said on Tuesday it would cut capital spending, workforce and
dividends as it looks to shift to oil production to bolster its
finances.
Deutsche Bank's co-CEO Jürgen Fitschen was named
on Monday as a suspect in a investigation into falsifying
evidence, as a decade-long civil suit brought by the media
empire Kirch Group continues to cast a shadow over the lender.