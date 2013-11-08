Nov 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Currencies market probe shifts to the US

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac state payouts reach $185 bln

Twitter shares surge 73 pct on market debut

Schroders reports record results as profits hit 350 mln stg

RBS to pay U.S. fine over mortgage-backed securities

Tate & Lyle profits hit by cold U.S. spring

An investigation into the currency trading practices of several big banks has broadened to the United States with Barclays Plc putting three New York-based traders on leave and Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley becoming embroiled in the probe.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, America's biggest providers of housing finance, will have paid a total of $185.3 billion in dividends to the U.S. government by the end of the year, putting them on track to cover the cost of their 2008 bailout.

Twitter Inc shares rose 73 percent on its stock market debut on Thursday, driving the seven-year-old company's value to more than $30 billion. The stock closed at $44.90 per share, almost double its $26 offer price set late on Wednesday.

British fund manager Schroders Plc reported record pre-tax profits and assets under management on Thursday, establishing itself as arguably the strongest and most diversified investment company in Europe.

Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay more than $150 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday to settle civil charges alleging that a unit misled investors in a 2007 mortgage-backed security.

British sweetener-maker Tate & Lyle Plc reported a 6 percent drop in first-half profit, hurt by a cold spring in the United States, but said it expects a sharp improvement in the full year as it shifts into the more profitable speciality ingredients business. (Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)