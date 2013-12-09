Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

HSBC SOUNDS OUT SPIN-OFF OF UK UNIT

INVESTORS LINE UP TO BACK BOB DIAMOND'S AFRICAN COMEBACK

CERBERUS OFFERS INVESTORS WAY OUT OF GUNMAKER FREEDOM GROUP

BRITISH AIRWAYS LAUNCHES LEGAL BID TO BLOCK CHANGE TO APS PENSION

RENAULT-NISSAN STEERS TOWARD CLOSER PARTNERSHIP WITH DAIMLER

HSBC Holdings is considering the potential sale of a stake in its British retail and commercial banking business, according to three people familiar with the project.

Former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond has secured the preliminary support of several big institutional investors for the $250 million London listing of a shell company, targeting the African financial sector.

U.S. private equity company Cerberus Capital Management is offering shareholders a way to sell their interest in Freedom Group, the maker of the gun used in the Newtown school shootings last year, after failing to deliver on its promise to dispose of the company.

IAG's British Airways is taking legal action to try to prevent the trustees of one of its pension schemes from increasing payments to some of its retired workers.

Renault-Nissan is working towards striking an agreement with its German partner Daimler that will deepen the alliance between the carmakers during the first quarter of next year.