Dec 11 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BOSTOCK QUITS RBS FOR SANTANDER
BHP steps up U.S. shale output
FIRST GROUP UNDER ATTACK FROM U.S. ACTIVIST
TESCO BANK TO ENTER CURRENT ACCOUNT MARKET
HEALTHCARE CHIEF LATEST EXECUTIVE TO QUIT 3I GROUP
Overview
Royal Bank of Scotland's finance director of just 10
weeks, Nathan Bostock, has resigned to become deputy chief
executive of Santander UK.
Mining Giant BHP Billiton said it would
invest $4 billion a year in its U.S. shale business, which it
expects to generate $3 billion of cash annually by the end of
the decade.
FirstGroup has received a letter from one of its
biggest shareholders, urging the British bus and rail operator
to sell its U.S. businesses in order to pay down debt.
Tesco Bank has laid out plans to enter the current
account market within months, a move that will restrain its
profit growth for the next few years.
3i Group's global head of healthcare is to leave the
London-listed investment group after 12 years to raise his own
fund.