Dec 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BP SIGNS $16 BLN OMAN TIGHT GAS PROJECT DEAL
GSK SCRAPS SALES REP TARGETS AFTER SCANDAL
JPMORGAN TO SELL ASIA INVESTMENT BUSINESS
BOEING BOOSTS DIVIDEND AND SHARE BUYBACKS
RSA DEALT FURTHER BLOW WITH S&P DOWNGRADE
Overview
BP has signed a $16 billion deal to drill some 300
wells in the Omani desert, aiming to extract around 1 billion
cubic feet per day of natural gas.
In the wake of bribery allegations in China, GlaxoSmithKline
has said it will scrap individual sales targets for its
commercial staff in a bid to repair its image and reform working
practices.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, is hoping to get more than $1 billion for its Asia-based
Global Special Opportunities Group that is up for sale,
according to sources.
Commercial jet maker Boeing Co plans to raise its
dividend by 50 percent and ask shareholders to approve $10
billion in share buybacks.
RSA has been dealt another blow after Standard &
Poor's downgraded its credit rating on the troubled FTSE-100
insurer to A- from A.