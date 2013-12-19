Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DOJ victory in SAC insider trading trial

NSA FALLOUT SEES BRAZIL SNUB BOEING AS SAAB WINS JET DEAL

GE PREDICTS SALES GROWTH AND CASH RETURNS

EX-BP ENGINEER GUILTY OF OBSTRUCTION

CITI PICKS AIA FOR ASIA DISTRIBUTION DEAL

Overview

Michael Steinberg, a former top portfolio manager at hedge fund SAC Capital, was found guilty on Wednesday of insider trading, the latest victory for federal prosecutors in New York in their four-year crackdown on Wall Street.

Brazil awarded Sweden's Saab a $4.5 billion contract to supply its next generation fighter jet, handing the small Scandinavian defence company one of the country's biggest defence deals in the wake of revelations about U.S. spying on Brazilians.

General Electric expects the strengthening U.S. economy to boost revenue growth next year, as the manufacturing and financial conglomerate forecast double-digit earnings growth from its industrial units.

Former BP engineer Kurt Mix faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years after being found guilty on one count of obstruction of justice, based on his deletion of a text exchange with his BP supervisor. Mix is the first person from the energy company to be convicted for an offence related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Citigroup has agreed to a multibillion-dollar distribution deal with the AIA Group, that will allow the Asian life insurer's products to be sold through the U.S. bank's network across the region, sources said.