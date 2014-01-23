Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
JPMORGAN RAISES ALARM OVER RISING EUROSCEPTICISM IN BRITAIN
EUROPEAN COURT REJECTS UK CHALLENGE AGAINST EU SHORT-SELLING
EU SETS OUT NEW CLIMATE CHANGE GOALS
JUST EAT GEARS UP FOR 700 MLN STG TO 900 MLN STG LONDON IPO
DYSON TO CREATE 3,000 SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING JOBS BY 2020
Overview
JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a submission to the UK
Treasury that the country will get what it wants on cross-border
rules if it negotiates as part of the European Union.
European Court of Justice rejected UK's plea that challenged
a law giving the European Securities and Markets Authority the
right to impose a ban on short selling in emergencies, a move
which could help Germany extend its powers.
European Union's unveiled wide-ranged 2030 climate and
energy targets, which included a 40 percent bloc-wide emission
reduction target and said the commission will not change the
criteria to determine which companies can receive free carbon
permits under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for allocations
over 2015-2019.
Online takeaway service group Just Eat is expected to launch
its initial public offering in the UK by April or May for a
valuation of 700 million pounds to 900 million pounds.
Dyson Ltd, a maker of vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans,
will invest 250 million pounds in its research and development
centre, and is aiming to create 3,000 jobs in the UK by 2020.