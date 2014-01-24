Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BOE'S MARK CARNEY SIGNALS SCRAPPING OF FORWARD GUIDANCE

EUROPE PRIMED FOR FRESH WAVE OFIPOS

SIX UK RECRUITMENT COMPANIES FACE MIS-SELLING PROBE

HOUSE OF FRASER AIMS FOR IPO AS SALE TALKS END

CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL LATEST IN SPATE OF RETAILERS RAISING FUNDS

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in an interview to the BBC on Thursday that there was no immediate need to raise interest rates, and that decisions over its unemployment threshold were a matter for the Monetary Policy Committee.

A Goldman Sachs official said about 25 London-listed initial public offerings are expected in the second half of 2014. Alasdair Warren, Goldman Sach's head of financial sponsors coverage in Europe, said "the desire to increase exposure to equities is accelerating".

Business Secretary Vince Cable will investigate Labour party's allegations of unnecessary selling of personal accident insurance to workers by six recruitment firms, namely Blue Arrow, Staffline, Acorn, Taskmaster, Randstad and Meridian.

British department store chain House of Fraser is pushing ahead with a return to the stock market after talks about a sale to its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette ended, according to sources.

Cambridge Satchel Company, which makes leather bags and has 10 stores across the UK, raised $21 million from private equity group Index Ventures.