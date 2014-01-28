Jan 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CIVIL AEROSPACE SEEKS UK TAX RELIEF BOOST

()

LLOYDS AND REGULATORS DISCUSS IT FAILINGS

()

SANTANDER APPOINTS SHEILA BAIR AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

()

FUND MANAGERS WARN OF IPO DELUGE

()

FORD FACES UK STRIKE THREAT

()

Overview

ADS, a trade organisation for UK aerospace, defence, security and space industries, called for more tax relief for the sector, and warned that UK's exit from the European Union could erode the country's 17 percent share of the aerospace market.

The Lloyds Banking Group has told the Financial Conduct Authority that a technological glitch, which caused the banking group subsidiaries' ATM and debit to stop working for three hours on Sunday, was a "one-off" and payment backlogs were being looked into, an insider at FCA told the Financial Times.

Spain's Santander bank, which is making a big push in the United States, has appointed Sheila Bair, who was head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation from 2006 to 2011, as an independent director.

The large number of initial public offerings scheduled for 2014 could overstretch existing resources of fund managers, who may be forced to sell their underlying holdings in other companies to tap into new investments, according to small cap fund managers.

About 5,000 workers across Ford's six UK factories ballot for a strike as they look at receiving some security against job cuts in Britain. The company said discussions over the dispute are "live and open".