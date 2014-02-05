Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
FOREX CLAIMS 'AS BAD AS LIBOR', SAYS FCA
MORGAN STANLEY RESTATES EARNINGS ON $1.3 BLN LOAN SETTLEMENT
MICROSOFT BANKS ON THE CLOUD UNDER NADELLA
FORMER RBS CHIEF STEPHEN HESTER TO LEAD RSA
MICHAEL KORS CONTINUES TO OUTSHINE LUXURY RIVALS
Overview
The chief executive of Britain's financial watchdog warned
on Tuesday that the global investigation into the manipulation
of the foreign exchange market was proving as serious as the
Libor rigging probe, which has resulted in more than $6 billion
of fines for banks.
Morgan Stanley has been forced to restate its
fourth-quarter earnings after saying it would pay $1.3 billion
to the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
to settle a lawsuit related to the sale of
mortgage-backed securities.
Microsoft has named 46-year-old India native Satya
Nadella as its third chief executive in the company's 39-year
history, ending a long-running search that had brought calls for
an outsider who could revive the aging technology pioneer.
Stephen Hester, a former Royal Bank of Scotland
boss, has been appointed chief executive of scandal-hit insurer
RSA with immediate effect.
Shares in Michael Kors rose nearly 21 percent after
the retailer raised its sales and profit forecasts for the year
as it reported third-quarter sales in Europe had more than
doubled.