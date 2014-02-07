Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

IBM EYES SALE OF SEMICONDUCTOR ARM

MARTOMA GUILTY OF INSIDER TRADING

BARCLAYS APPOINTS JUNIOR TRADER AS HEAD OF FOREX DESK

ALCATEL-LUCENT BUILDS ON DISPOSAL PLAN WITH CHINA HUAXIN OFFER

LINKEDIN DISAPPOINTS WITH SUBDUED OUTLOOK

IBM, the world's biggest technology service provider, is considering the sale of its semiconductor unit, and has appointed Goldman Sachs to sound out possible buyers for the business, according to people familiar with the matter.

A federal jury in New York found Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital hedge fund, guilty on all counts of being part of the largest insider trading case on record.

Barclays has made junior trader Daniel Ryan the interim head of its London spot foreign exchange desk, a post left open after the suspension of Chris Ashton last November amid a global probe into alleged market manipulation, two people close to the situation said.

Alcatel-Lucent has received an offer from China Huaxin that will see the telecoms equipment maker selling 85 percent of its enterprise business, taking Alcatel closer to meeting its targeted 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) asset-disposal programme.

Silicon Valley-based professional social network LinkedIn disappointed investors after giving a subdued outlook for 2014 that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.