BANK OF ENGLAND'S MARK CARNEY DROPS JOBS LINK WITH INTEREST RATES

BUFFETT LOOKS TO RECAST GRAHAM TIES

HACKERS FORCE BITCOIN WITHDRAWALS FREEZE

CISCO UNNERVES WITH PROFIT MARGIN SQUEEZE

MONDELEZ STRUGGLES AMID TOUGH ENVIRONMENT FOR FOOD GROUPS

The Bank of England indicated on Wednesday that interest rates were unlikely to rise before next year's election, as it unveiled bullish economic forecasts that support Finance Minister George Osborne's claim that the economic recovery is on track.

Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is in talks with Graham Holdings, formerly The Washington Post Co, to swap a 28 percent stake in the media company for control of one of its yet-to-be-formed units.

Two of the leading Bitcoin exchanges halted withdrawals after being hit by attacks from unknown computer hackers, further damaging the prospects of the virtual currency winning mainstream acceptance.

Cisco Systems posted an 8 percent slide in quarterly revenue as it struggled to cope with a slump in demand from emerging markets and a product transition that hit sales of its core router business.

Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookie seller Mondelez International posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales as it struggled to grow amid tough economic conditions for food companies.