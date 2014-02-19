Feb 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
LISTINGS WORTH$8.3BN LINED UP IN IPO FLURRY
WHISKY MAKER DIAGEO SEES UK MEMBERSHIP OF EU AS TONIC
METLIFE TO QUIT MARKET WITH SALE TO ROTHESAY
REVERSAL OF FORTUNES FOR INDIA TAKES TOLL ON ESSAR ENERGY
NEW YORK ACTIVIST FUND TO TAKE STAKE IN GAMING GROUP
BWIN.PARTY
Overview
Private equity companies look to gain from Europe's road to
recovery as the initial public offerings market starts the year
with listings worth $8.3 billion, making 2014 the busiest
beginning of the year since the financial crisis.
Diageo Plc, the world's biggest spirits company has
warned against Britain leaving the European Union, crediting the
bloc's global trade deals for the company's whisky exports
success.
MetLife said it would sell its bulk annuity unit,
MetLife Assurance, to Goldman Sach's-backed Rothesay Life. The
sale is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2014.
Essar Energy's plans to delist shares may have been
triggered by a drastic share price fall since their listing and
meetings with disappointed long-term investors before Christmas,
people involved in the matter said.
U.S.-based activist hedge fund SpringOwl said on Tuesday
that it has agreed in principle to buy about 6.1 percent in
Bwin.Party, a move that could lead to a break up of the
online gaming party.