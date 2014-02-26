Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
GEORGE OSBORNE UNDER PRESSURE TO CUT UK TAXES AS RATE RISE
LOOMS
EUROZONE "TO GROW AT 1.2 PCT IN 2014", FASTER THAN EXPECTED
INDIAN BANKS FACE REGULATORY HURDLES TO DOING BUSINESS IN UK
BASF TO FOCUS INVESTMENTS OUTSIDE EUROPE
DE LA RUE CHIEF TIM COBBOLD QUITS TO JOIN UBM
Overview
UK Chancellor George Osborne is facing a push from Tory MPs
to announce tax cuts in the upcoming budget in an attempt to
protect the government's political position from a backlash from
an interest rate hike by the Bank of England.
The European Commission has forecast a growth of 1.2 percent
for the Eurozone's economy while cautioning on vulnerable
members such as Italy and France.
Indian banks may be forced to stop offering retail services
in the UK as regulatory compulsions proposed in a consultation
paper by Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority would
make it tough for banks to offer customer banking due to
additional costs.
World's biggest chemical maker by sales, BASF is
targeting investments in North America and emerging markets as
it feels the heat of saturating markets in Europe hit by
recession.
The chief executive of British banknote printer De La Rue
Tim Cobbold has resigned to join marketing services
company UBM, and will replace David Levin effective May
6.