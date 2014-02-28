Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
CAMERON ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT REVIEW OF IRA PARDONS
SPAIN'S BANKIA TAKES FIRST STEPS TO REPRIVATISATION
ALLIANZ HIT BY OUTFLOWS AT PIMCO ARM
STANDARD LIFE WARNS ON SCOTS "YES" VOTE
BLACKSTONE AGREES TO TAKE 20 PCT STAKE IN VERSACE
Overview
British Prime Minister David Cameron announced an
independent inquiry into letters of immunity sent to IRA
suspects after an angry response to the freeing of an Irishman
accused of 1982 bombing that killed four soldiers in London.
Spain's government has started to sell some of its shares in
nationalised lender Bankia with an initial offer to
investors of a 7.5 percent stake in an attempt towards
reprivatisation.
Europe's largest insurer Allianz's Chief Executive
warned of interference in the operating decisions of Pimco amid
pressure from investors to protect the bond fund manager brand.
Insurance and pensions heavyweight Standard Life
became the first major company to warn it could move partly out
of Scotland if Scots split from the United Kingdom, fuelling a
political row over the financial impact of independence.
Italian fashion house Versace is selling a 20 percent stake
to U.S. private equity firm Blackstone through the
injection of 150 million euros of fresh capital and the purchase
of 60 million euros worth of shares from the Versace family.