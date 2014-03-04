March 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
War fears decimate Russian stocks
()
Search On To Find Face-Saving Ukraine Exit For Vladimir
Putin
()
Downing St denies putting City ahead of Ukraine crisis
()
Reynolds eyes Lorillard tobacco bid
()
Citi investors alerted over revenue declines
()
Ukraine premier agrees to reforms for aid package
()
Overview
Fears of a war in Ukraine wiped a tenth off the value of
Moscow's stock exchange, sent the rouble tumbling to an all-time
low and pushed up the price of commodities as the west scrambled
to counter Russia's creeping invasion of Crimea.
Diplomats have been scrambling to lower tensions and offer
Russian President Vladimir Putin a face-saving way out of the
Ukraine crisis in order to avert war.
The British Prime Minister's office denied it was putting
the interests of businesses based in London ahead of attempts to
defuse the Ukraine crisis.
U.S. tobacco company RJ Reynolds is exploring a
bid for rival Lorillard Inc, people familiar with the
situation said.
Citigroup has issued a warning about revenue declines at its
consumer banking, trading and investment banking businesses in
the first quarter.
Ukraine is set to receive more than $2 billion in
international aid after its acting prime minister promised to
meet all economic reform demands needed to secure the aid
package.