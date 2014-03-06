March 6 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
Diplomatic efforts to counter Russia's takeover of Crimea
were in trouble on Wednesday after Kremlin refused to accept the
legality of the new Ukrainian government and western allies
scrambled to produce a united front on how tough a line to take
with Moscow.
A two-decade-old European Union law could force Lloyds
Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland to
shift their legal domicile from Edinburgh to London if Scotland
becomes independent.
Exxon Mobil has promised cuts in capital
spending and reduced its expectations of future production
joining other oil majors like Chevron and Royal Dutch
Shell.
A Bank of England employee was suspended and a new
investigation launched after allegations that its officials
condoned or were aware of market manipulation embroiling the
bank into an escalating foreign exchange scandal.
Barclays decision to pay higher bonuses despite
falling profits has some shareholders calling for a management
shake-up at the top of its investment banking division, even as
the group faces an escalating political row.