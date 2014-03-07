Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
Headlines
George Osborne faces 20 billion pound black hole

US and allies punish Russia over Ukraine

Cerberus leads $9 billion bid to merge Safeway and Albertsons

Former Dewey & LeBoeuf bosses charged with fraud

Cigarette makers surge on deal talks

Overview
Britain might have to go through another year of austerity due to a 20 billion pound black hole in public finances, according to economic models used by the Office for Budget Responsibility.
Russia was at receiving end of the western powers over its intervention in Ukraine, with the United States issuing visa bans on Russian officials and EU signing an integration agreement with Kiev.
A consortium led by private equity firm Cerebus Capital Management will acquire Safeway Inc in a deal worth $9 billion, and merge it with Albertsons supermarket chain.
Two years after the collapse of Dewey & LeBoeuf, the U.S. authority has charged its former management with "a massive effort to cook the books".
Shares of Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc jumped this week on talks of a potential deal between the U.S. cigarette makers.
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.
March 14 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.