Headlines

MINING SHARES HIT BY IRON ORE TUMBLE

PERMIRA EXPLORES NY LISTING OF ARYSTA

VIRTU IPO TO VALUE VIOLA STAKE AT $2BN

IMPERIAL FIRES UP E-CIGARETTE LEGAL BATTLE

SEPLAT PLANS IPOS IN LONDON AND LAGOS

Overview

Billions of dollars were wiped off the market value of the world's biggest mining companies on Monday after fresh concerns about slowing demand from China prompted one of the steepest falls in the price of iron ore on record.

Private equity group Permira is looking to float Japanese agricultural chemicals company Arysta LifeScience on the New York Stock Exchange.

Trading firm Virtu Financial Inc plans to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. People familiar with the firm's thinking said the 151-person company would raise as much as $250 million and give it a valuation of about $3 billion. Its founder, Vincent Viola, would see his roughly 68 per cent stake in the business valued at $2.04 billion.

Imperial Tobacco's electronic cigarette division has launched legal proceedings against nine of its US rivals that it alleges have encroached on its patents.

Nigerian oil company Seplat will announce on Tuesday a $350 million initial public offering in a dual listing on the London and Lagos stock exchanges.