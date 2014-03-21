Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Headlines
AIRBNB VALUATION SOARS TO $10 BLN
Netflix targets Comcast over ISP fees
TURKEY BLOCKS ACCESS TO TWITTER
ALIBABA TAKES $215 MLN STAKE IN U.S. CHAT APP TANGO
INEOS PITS ITSELF AGAINST SINOPEC IN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY CLAIM
Overview
Airbnb is in talks with private equity firms including TPG Capital Management LP to raise funds that would price the online home-rental marketplace at about $10 billion.
Netflix Inc has accused big internet providers, including Comcast Corp, of using their "market position" to impose tolls for access to their networks, hindering the online video operator's ability to provide a quality service.
Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Thursday, after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan vowed to eradicate the social media site for national security reasons as he battles a damaging corruption scandal.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group IPO-ALIB.N has invested $215 million in mobile messaging app-maker Tango, valuing it at $1 billion.
Chemicals producer Ineos has accused Asia's biggest refiner Sinopec Corp of breaching its intellectual property rights over the manufacture of a key industrial compound. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.